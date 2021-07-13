Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $195.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $45,232.65 and $195.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Coin Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 502,399,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

