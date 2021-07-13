Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Major Shareholder Sells $134,530,032.60 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. 71,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,023. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

