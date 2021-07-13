Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 1,334.1% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,013,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BYRG traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. 7,443,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,485,910. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

