BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Up 796.2% in June

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 796.2% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BW Offshore stock remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. BW Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

