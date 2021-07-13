BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Up 796.2% in June

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 796.2% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BW Offshore stock remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. BW Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55.
About BW Offshore
