BZEdge Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,444.65 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $355,444.65 and approximately $24.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00110751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00159470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.95 or 0.99976972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00962940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

