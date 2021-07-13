C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 5,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

