C Michael Ford Sells 17,700 Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $53,100.00.

NYSE:SSY opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

