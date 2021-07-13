Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.75 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

