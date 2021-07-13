Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Cable One worth $88,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,920.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,814.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

