Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 48,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,123. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8,306.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 628,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 620,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.