CACHE Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $105,237.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $58.13 or 0.00179696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

