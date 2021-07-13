Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $38.93

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.93, but opened at $38.02. Cactus shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

