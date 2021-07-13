Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1,480.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,356,150. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

