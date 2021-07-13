California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources N/A N/A N/A Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 1.55 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

