Callisto Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.83 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $74,057.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.61 or 0.05850788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00136368 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.