Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATC opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.