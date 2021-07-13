Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Campbell Soup worth $46,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 57,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

