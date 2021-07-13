Canaccord Genuity Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.43.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.67. 220,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,258. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$67.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

