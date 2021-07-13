Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

