Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.