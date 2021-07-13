Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.50 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$131.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$121.60 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$132.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. CIBC set a C$146.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.85.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

