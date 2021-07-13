Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,635. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.