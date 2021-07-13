Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.
CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$322.00.
Shares of TSE CP traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.31. The company had a trading volume of 398,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$68.68 and a 12-month high of C$100.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.