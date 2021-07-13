Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

