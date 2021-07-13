CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CANL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,973. CannLabs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

