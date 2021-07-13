Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

