Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,146,830 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.