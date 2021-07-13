Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.26. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 13,485 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

