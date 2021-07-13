Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.78

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $25.40. Capitala Finance shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 267 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,000 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,826.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,400 shares of company stock worth $216,488. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 41.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

