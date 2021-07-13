Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $403.26 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,513 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $403,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

