Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CSTR) CFO Acquires $203,693.20 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20.
Shares of NYSE:CSTR opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
About Capstar Financial
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.