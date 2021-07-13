Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CSTR) CFO Acquires $203,693.20 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20.

Shares of NYSE:CSTR opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

