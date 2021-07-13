Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 767,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,961. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $584.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

