Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,035 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $150.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

