Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 14,565 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,118 shares of company stock worth $61,230,200. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $162.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

