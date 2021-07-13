Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,958 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $505.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $508.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

