Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $685.70 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.06. The company has a market capitalization of $660.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.