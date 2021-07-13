Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,156 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

