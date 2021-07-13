Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 118,230 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 263.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,824,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,553,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.