Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 7,777 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.83% of Werner Enterprises worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.