Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.