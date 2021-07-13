Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,251 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of BATS IGRO opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.