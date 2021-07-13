Captrust Financial Advisors Has $13.15 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 211,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

