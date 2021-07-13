Captrust Financial Advisors Has $16.13 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,588,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

