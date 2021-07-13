Captrust Financial Advisors Has $23.32 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

