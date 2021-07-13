Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.72.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.