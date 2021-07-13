Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.91 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.