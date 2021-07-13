Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,656 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $155.53 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,013 shares of company stock valued at $60,250,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

