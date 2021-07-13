Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 28,420 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

