Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 330,792 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 433.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81.

