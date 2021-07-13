Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 8,387 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

